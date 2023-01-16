Retired Rob Gronkowski Says He Nearly Signed With Super Bowl Contender

Retired NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski claims he nearly signed with the Buffalo Bills this past offseason.

While speaking with Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on their New Heights podcast, Gronkowski, who grew up in the Buffalo area, said he considered signing with his hometown team after his longtime New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Tom Brady initially announced his own retirement decision in February before un-retiring and returning to the Bucs weeks later

"I was like, 'Ahh. Tom retired, I'ma check out some other teams. "I was actually in talks with the Buffalo Bills a little bit. They wanted me to come up there," Gronkowski said. "It just wasn't there, thought. If my mindset was there I probably would be in Buffalo right now playing with the Bills."

Last February, Gronkowski, who had previously returned from retirement in 2020, was reported to have the Bills as a potential free agency option if he had decided to continue his NFL career after having previously "considered a similar offer from the Bills" before re-signing with Tampa Bay in 2021, according to Bally Sports' Michael Silver.