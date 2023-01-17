1 Dead After Car Slams Into Nashville Building

One person is dead following an early-morning crash in Nashville that saw a car slam into the side of a building.

According to WKRN, a Ford Crown Victorian crashed into a building at the intersection of Elm Hill Pike and Poplar Street around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday (January 17), at which time emergency crews were called to the scene. The driver, later identified as 24-year-old Sidney Wilson, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he passed away from his injuries. Metro Police said Wilson was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Authorities said Wilson was driving westbound on Elm Hill Pike when he crossed opposing lanes, drove through a parking lot, and crashed into the corner of the building. Police said toxicology testing will be conducted to determine if impairment played a part in the crash. As of Tuesday afternoon, no additional information has been released.

Icon Mechanical, which owns the building, released a statement following the crash confirming that no employees were in the building at the time of the incident.

"Icon Mechanical was saddened to learn about the fatality in conjunction with the accident that happened early this morning and we extend our condolences to the victim's family," the statement reads. We are still gathering details about the incident and will be working with officials to assess the damage to our building."