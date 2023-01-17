1 Nevada City Among America's Most Underrated Travel Destinations

By Ginny Reese

January 17, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

If you're looking for the perfect getaway but don't want to travel far, then you're in luck! One place right here in the state landed among America's most underrated travel destinations.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the 14 most underrated US travel destinations to visit now. The website states, "To pull together our list of the best underrated destinations in the country, we consulted travel professionals, scoured online reviews and then cross-checked our picks with travel sites."

According to the list, Reno is among the most underrated travel destinations in the US. The website explains:

"Reno is a prime example of a second city’s rise to fame, and it may be in the proverbial shadow of Vegas, but we think it’s one of the best travel destinations in the U.S. You’ll find plenty of gambling and entertainment here, but unlike Las Vegas, you won’t be bombarded by crowds. Plus, if you can pull yourself away from the blackjack table, you can enjoy the great outdoors at stunning Lake Tahoe, which is less than an hour’s drive away."

RD says you should definitely check out the Riverwalk District and stay at the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino.

Check out the full list on RD's website.

