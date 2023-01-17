1 Texas City Among America's Most Underrated Travel Destinations

If you're looking for the perfect getaway but don't want to travel far, then you're in luck! One place right here in the state landed among America's most underrated travel destinations.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the 14 most underrated US travel destinations to visit now. The website states, "To pull together our list of the best underrated destinations in the country, we consulted travel professionals, scoured online reviews and then cross-checked our picks with travel sites."

According to the list, Fort Worth is among the most underrated travel destinations in the US. The website explains:

"The 13th-largest city in the country and the third fastest growing, Fort Worth is emerging from the shadow of neighboring Dallas and gaining national attention for its modern interpretation of Western culture. Known endearingly as “Cowtown,” Fort Worth feels much more like you’re in the Great American West of lore than the more urban-feeling Dallas, and it’s definitely one of the more unique vacations in the U.S. It even has a ride-in movie theater, where you can bring your horse instead of your car! That said, your car will come in handy if you want to make Fort Worth a stop on a larger Texas road trip."

RD says you should definitely check out the Stockyards National Historic District and stay at the "rustic but luxe Hotel Drover."

Check out the full list on RD's website.