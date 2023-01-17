Arch Manning Dethroned As No. 1 Prospect In Website's Final 2023 Rankings

Arch Manning has been dethroned as the top prospect for On3.com's final rankings for the 2023 national recruiting cycle.

University of Tennessee early enrollee Nico Iamaleava claimed the No. 1 overall ranking in the final update released on Tuesday (January 17). Manning, who is also an early enrollee at the University of Texas, dropped two spots to No. 3 overall -- also behind Alabama edge rusher signee Keon Keeley -- and now ranks as the No. 2 quarterback for the 2023 class.

"Similar to the 2022 cycle, there was not a runaway No. 1, in our opinion," On3.com's Charles Power wrote. "While Manning sat atop the rankings for the entirety of the cycle, we’ve been transparent that his grip on No. 1 was tenuous."

Iamaleava has long been the most prized recruit of Tennessee's 2023 class, which currently ranks No. 11 overall and fifth among Southeastern Conference teams, according to On3.com. The Long Beach native also ranks as the No. 2 prospect for 247Sports.com and Rivals.com and has an NIL value of $1.2 million.

Arch Manning, the son of Cooper Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning and grandson of Archie Manning, remains the No. 1 prospect on 247Sports.com and Rivals.com and has an NIL value of $3.7 million.

The freshman announced his commitment to the University of Texas on his verified Twitter account on June 23, with the Longhorns edging out offers from Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Oklahoma and Ole Miss, where his father, grandfather and uncle, Eli, all attended college, as well as Tennessee, where his uncle, Peyton, attended, among 15 total offers.

Manning's collegiate career at Texas will continue his family's strong ties to the SEC with the Longhorns set to join the conference in 2025 during his junior season.