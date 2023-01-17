Bryan Kohberger Reportedly Sent Multiple DMs To One Of The Victims

By Bill Galluccio

January 17, 2023

Suspect Arrested For The Murders Of Four University Of Idaho Students
Photo: Getty Images

The man accused of killing four University of Idaho students reportedly sent numerous direct messages to one of the victims, a source with knowledge of the investigation told PEOPLE.

Two weeks before Madison MogenKaylee GoncalvesXana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were killed, Bryan Kohberger reached out to one of them on Instagram.

His initial message was ignored, but he continued to send messages.

"He slid into one of the girls' DMs several times, but she didn't respond," the source said. "Basically, it was just him saying, 'Hey, how are you?' But he did it again and again."

In addition to reaching out on social media, Kohberger reportedly stalked the victims before the murder. Police used location data from his cell phone to trace his movements leading up to the November 13 murder and found he was in the vicinity of the students' off-campus home on numerous occasions. However, it is unknown if he had any in-person interactions with any of the victims before they were stabbed to death.

Kohberger remains behind bars while awaiting trial on four counts of murder. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for June 26. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.