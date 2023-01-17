Chicago Area Teen Hides Inside House During Burglary

By Logan DeLoye

January 17, 2023

Scared woman hiding from intruder during home robbery
Photo: Getty Images

A 16-year-old girl was home alone at a house in Oak Brook on Friday when burglars began to "ransack" the property. According to ABC7, the burglars broke into the house through the back door and began to steal valuables as the young girl hid. A neighbor saw what was going on and immediately called the police.

"It was a scary situation for a 16 year old girl to be home and have that home violated. A scary situation," Oak Brook police chief Brian Stockis shared with ABC7. The police arrived and the suspects ran into a nearby woods to escape. Of the three burglars, one 21-year-old was taken into custody and the other two remain on the loose.

"I observed the suspect leave the house and was able to send police in the direction he ran away," village trustee Larry Herman shared in regards to witnessing the event. Herman's house was also broken into within the last few months in addition to multiple homes throughout the neighborhood. ABC7 mentioned that 21-year-old Anibal Miller-Valencia appeared in court on Monday and is being held on a $1.5 million bond. Neighbors are still shaken up by the incident as the two suspects remain at large.

"When somebody breaks into someone's house at 6pm and there's a teenaged victim home alone, it's a frightening event for the community as well," DuPage County attorney Robert Berlin explained.

