Dave Grohl Is The Subject Of A New Comic Book

By Katrina Nattress

January 18, 2023

US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-HEALTH-VIRUS-VACCINE
Photo: AFP

Dave Grohl has had quite the storied career, from his days in Nirvana to fronting the Foo Fighters, and while his life has been told in biographical form, TidalWave Productions is telling it in another way: through a comic book.

Grohl is the latest subject of the publisher's Orbit series, which focuses on "personalities who impact the world."

The comic's description reads: "The world of Rock and Roll shook with the arrival of David Grohl. From his time on drums with Nirvana, to his creation of The Foo Fighters, Grohl has captivated fans across the planet. This comic gives a glimpse of all that is Grohl! It will transport you to him playing with Iggy Pop, his record appearances on Saturday Night Live, his face-off on drums with the Muppet’s Animal and so much more. Grohl continues to jam, Grohl continues to inspire, Grohl is Rock."

Writer Adam Rose added: "Diving into the genius of David Grohl can only be described with one word: awe. His life and body of work are an incredible story to explore!"

The series has also published comics about David Bowie, John Lennon, Ozzy Osbourne and Alice Cooper, among others. Get more info about Orbit: Dave Grohl through TidalWave Productions' official website, and check out a sneak peek below.

Foo FightersNirvana
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.