Dave Grohl Is The Subject Of A New Comic Book

Dave Grohl has had quite the storied career, from his days in Nirvana to fronting the Foo Fighters, and while his life has been told in biographical form, TidalWave Productions is telling it in another way: through a comic book.

Grohl is the latest subject of the publisher's Orbit series, which focuses on "personalities who impact the world."

The comic's description reads: "The world of Rock and Roll shook with the arrival of David Grohl. From his time on drums with Nirvana, to his creation of The Foo Fighters, Grohl has captivated fans across the planet. This comic gives a glimpse of all that is Grohl! It will transport you to him playing with Iggy Pop, his record appearances on Saturday Night Live, his face-off on drums with the Muppet’s Animal and so much more. Grohl continues to jam, Grohl continues to inspire, Grohl is Rock."

Writer Adam Rose added: "Diving into the genius of David Grohl can only be described with one word: awe. His life and body of work are an incredible story to explore!"

The series has also published comics about David Bowie, John Lennon, Ozzy Osbourne and Alice Cooper, among others. Get more info about Orbit: Dave Grohl through TidalWave Productions' official website, and check out a sneak peek below.