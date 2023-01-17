Disturbing Video Shows Diaper-Clad Toddler Playing With Gun On Live TV

An Indiana man was arrested after his four-year-old son was seen playing with a gun in the hallway near his apartment. The entire shocking incident was aired live across the nation on the reality TV show On Patrol: Live.

On Saturday (January 14), a neighbor called 911 to report that the boy pointed the gun at her child.

"My son, he opened the door and then shut it and backed away, and he was like, 'Uh...baby with a gun. Get out of here, get out of here!' Then I looked through the peephole. He (the child) was standing in the middle of the hallway, and he was just kind of holding it behind his back, and I thought...like, that's a real gun. I sell guns for a living, so I know what a gun looks like," Nicole Summers told WTHR.

When officers arrived, with a camera crew in tow, they found the young boy holding the gun. He even pulled the trigger, but thankfully, the weapon was not loaded.

The officers took the gun from the boy and took his father, Shane Osborne, 45, into custody. He was charged with felony neglect of a child dependent.

"It's almost incomprehensible what you're watching," said Beech Grove Deputy Police Chief Robert Mercuri. "I saw it the next day, and even though I knew the outcome, as I'm watching the video, I was still scared. You find yourself catching your breath. I don't know how you can't watch that video, parent or non-parent, and not be shocked and disturbed."

The child was unharmed and was returned to his mother.