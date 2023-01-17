Driver Struck By Semi-Truck After Surviving Crazy Car Crash In Seattle Area

By Zuri Anderson

January 17, 2023

Photo: Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding

A driver who survived his car getting struck by two vehicles ended up getting hit by a passing semi-truck, KIRO 7 reports. The wild collision was reported around 4:25 a.m. Tuesday (January 17) on State Route 527 in Bothell, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The Washington State Patrol said the victim's car smashed into a barrier on the right side of the highway, and the force sent the vehicle back into traffic. Two cars then strike the vehicle and hit the barrier again. The driver managed to get out of the vehicle before the semi-truck rammed into him, officials explained.

Six vehicles were involved in the incident, and the crash scene was around 1,500 feet long, WSP Trooper Kelsey Harding tweeted. All lanes of southbound I-405 were shut down at the I-5 exchange before reopening after 10:30 a.m.

Authorities haven't released any details about what led up to the driver hitting the barrier. No word on if anyone else was hurt in the collision.

