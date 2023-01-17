Greta Thunberg Arrested During Coal Mine Protest

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was detained by police in Germany during a climate change protest. Over the weekend, Thunberg joined thousands of protesters and climate activists who oppose the demolition of the village of Luetzerath to expand the Garzweiler 2 coal mine.

"Greta Thunberg was part of a group of activists who rushed towards the ledge. However, she was then stopped and carried by us with this group out of the immediate danger area to establish their identity," a spokesperson for Aachen police told Reuters.

Police spokesperson Christof Hüls told CNN that Thunberg did not resist as she was carried away from the site by officers.

"We knew who she was, but she did not get VIP treatment," Hüls said.

Some of the protesters engaged in violent clashes with police that left 70 officers injured and at least nine of the activists hospitalized. Over 1,000 officers were involved in the operation to remove the protesters.

Despite the protests, officials plan to move forward with the demolition of the village and construction of the coal mine.