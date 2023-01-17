Greta Thunberg Arrested During Coal Mine Protest

By Bill Galluccio

January 17, 2023

Demonstration near Garzweiler open pit mine
Photo: picture alliance

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was detained by police in Germany during a climate change protest. Over the weekend, Thunberg joined thousands of protesters and climate activists who oppose the demolition of the village of Luetzerath to expand the Garzweiler 2 coal mine.

"Greta Thunberg was part of a group of activists who rushed towards the ledge. However, she was then stopped and carried by us with this group out of the immediate danger area to establish their identity," a spokesperson for Aachen police told Reuters.

Police spokesperson Christof Hüls told CNN that Thunberg did not resist as she was carried away from the site by officers.

"We knew who she was, but she did not get VIP treatment," Hüls said.

Some of the protesters engaged in violent clashes with police that left 70 officers injured and at least nine of the activists hospitalized. Over 1,000 officers were involved in the operation to remove the protesters.

Despite the protests, officials plan to move forward with the demolition of the village and construction of the coal mine.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.