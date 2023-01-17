Is It Really Illegal To Spit On Someone In Texas?

By Ginny Reese

January 17, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

There are several laws in Texas that you may not know about. One of those laws has to do with spitting on others. We already know it's rude, but is it actually illegal?

The CW 33 reported that the act is considered assault and someone can take legal action against anyone who spits on them.

Texas law recognizes spitting as a crime. Here is what's considered assault in the state of Texas:

  • intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly causes bodily injury to another, including the person’s spouse;
  • intentionally or knowingly threatens another with imminent bodily injury, including the person’s spouse; or
  • intentionally or knowingly causes physical contact with another when the person knows or should reasonably believe that the other will regard the contact as offensive or provocative.

Spitting on another person would qualify for the last subsection of the penal code, meaning it is definitely considered a crime.

Anyone who is found guilty of the crime is able to be charged with a Class C misdemeanor assault, which can carry a hefty fine of up to $500.

