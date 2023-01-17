Madonna Headed Home To Michigan This Summer

Pop music royalty and Michigan native Madonna is headed to the Great Lake State this summer.

Madonna —who was born in Bay City, Michigan, and grew up in the suburbs of Detroit before she moved to New York City— will take the stage at Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit on August 5 during her "The Celebration Tour." The run, which was announced today (January 17) via social media, begins in July with a show at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver. Pre-sale tickets for the tour will go on sale January 23 at 10 a.m., with sales to the general public starting January 27 at 10 a.m.