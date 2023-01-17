Madonna Headed Home To Michigan This Summer
By Taylor Linzinmeir
January 17, 2023
Pop music royalty and Michigan native Madonna is headed to the Great Lake State this summer.
Madonna —who was born in Bay City, Michigan, and grew up in the suburbs of Detroit before she moved to New York City— will take the stage at Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit on August 5 during her "The Celebration Tour." The run, which was announced today (January 17) via social media, begins in July with a show at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver. Pre-sale tickets for the tour will go on sale January 23 at 10 a.m., with sales to the general public starting January 27 at 10 a.m.
Madonna has just announced 'The Celebration Tour': 4 decades of music and her greatest hits!!


Here are the all the currently announced dates for the North American leg of the tour:
- July 15: Vancouver, BC
- July 18: Seattle, WA
- July 22: Phoenix, AZ
- July 25: Denver, CO
- July 27: Tulsa, OK
- July 20: St. Paul, MN
- August 2: Cleveland, OH
- August 5: Detroit, MI
- August 7: Pittsburgh, PA
- August 9: Chicago, IL
- August 13: Toronto, ON
- August 19: Montreal, QC
- August 23: New York City
- August 24: New York City
- August 30: Boston, MA
- September 2: Washington, D.C.
- September 5: Atlanta, GA
- September 7: Tampa, FL
- September 9: Miami, FL
- September 13: Houston, TX
- September 18: Dallas, TX
- September 21: Austin, TX
- September 27: Los Angeles, CA
- October 4: San Francisco, CA
- October 7: Las Vegas, NV