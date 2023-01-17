Man Tries To Pull Barista Through Drive-Thru Window In Kidnapping Attempt

Authorities in Washington state are looking for a man who tried to kidnap a barista. The Auburn Police Department released surveillance camera footage on social media which showed the suspect attempting to pull the barista through the drive-thru window as she gave him change.

He tried to place a looped zip tie device over the woman's wrists, but she managed to pull her arms away as the cash fell to the ground. The suspect tried to grab her one more time, but she was safely inside the coffee shop. The suspect then drove away, leaving the cash on the ground on the side of his pickup truck.

Officials are asking the public for help identifying the suspect, who has what appears to be the word "Chevrolet" tattooed on his left forearm.

"The suspect has a unique tattoo on his left forearm that appears to read "Chevrolet." If anyone has any information on the identity of this suspect, please contact the Auburn PD Tip Line at 253-288-7403," the department wrote on Facebook.