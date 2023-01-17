'Massive' Building Tumbles Down Steep California Cliff

By Logan DeLoye

January 17, 2023

Cliff House in San Francisco, California
Photo: Getty Images

A "massive" World War II era building tumbled down a cliff in California amid recent heavy rain that has plagued the region for the last couple of weeks. According to The Sacramento Bee, the building slid down a 200-foot cliff at Fort Funston in San Francisco on Monday. Golden State National Recreation Area Alerts took to Twitter to warn beachgoers of the incident, and to share photos of the structure after it took a tumble down the large cliff.

"Beachcombers at Fort Funston will share the beach today with a WWII military structure undermined when saturated bluff sand slid onto the beach. Thanks to @sffdpio for safety assistance. Visitors are encouraged to follow postal trailhead signs and be attentive to surroundings. Coastal agencies encourage visitors to exercise caution around post-storm saturated hillsides and coastal bluffs as they enjoy sunny days after weeks indoors," the posts read.

Photos taken on the beach show the large building collapsed along the shore, looking as though it did just slide down a 200-foot cliff. The Sacramento Bee mentioned that saturated sand is what caused the old structure to slide off of the cliff in the first place. Video footage of the event was not obtained.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.