Remains Of Chicago Area Woman Missing Since 2017 Found

Cheyann Klus went missing in November of 2017 after leaving her family home in Downers Grove and traveling to Chicago. According to the DuPage Sheriffs Office, police conducted multiple searches and were able to trace her location across the city but never found her. They announced a large scale search of Mallard Lake Forest Preserve in both 2017 and 2018, but no clues were obtained. The investigation has remained opened for the last five years.

Cheyann's Mother, Mariah took to Facebook to share the news that the remains of her daughter had been found.

"While it was not the news we were hoping for, we have received confirmation from law enforcement that Cheyann’s remains were found. As her immediate family [father, sisters, brothers, nephews] in mourning, we ask for privacy as we grieve the unbearable loss of a daughter, sister, aunt, and a human being. We plan to hold a private memorial service for Cheyann amongst us, but we hope that everyone can find solace in knowing that she has been found and respectfully laid to rest. Please be mindful of the sensitive nature of these circumstances and the affects this can have for our family and other families who are dealing with missing loved ones. If you are searching for answers, please go to the source and reach out to law enforcement who can provide you factual information," the post read.