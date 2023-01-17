Six People, Including Infant, Were Murdered In A 'Cartel-Style Execution'

By Bill Galluccio

January 17, 2023

Six people, including a 17-year-old mother and her six-month-old infant, were murdered in what California authorities are calling a "cartel-style execution."

Early Monday (January 16) morning, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office dispatched deputies to a home in the city of Goshen after receiving a 911 call reporting a possible active shooter in the area.

When officers arrived, they found two victims in the street and a third person near the door of the house. Inside they found the teenage mother and her child, who were both shot in the head. A sixth person was injured and died after being transported to the hospital.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said that two women survived the attack by hiding in a nearby trailer.

Investigators said they are looking for at least two suspects and believe the killings were gang-related. Last week, a narcotics warrant was served at the home, and officers recovered guns, marijuana, and methamphetamine.

"We do not believe that this was a random act of violence," Boudreaux told reporters. "We believe that this was very targeted. This was very personal, and we also believe that it was a message being sent."

"This was not your run-of-the-mill, low-end gang member," Sheriff Boudreaux added in an interview with the Los Angles Times.

