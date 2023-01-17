South Carolina Woman 'Pinching' Herself After $200,000 Lottery Win

By Sarah Tate

January 17, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

A woman in South Carolina is still in disbelief after discovering she won massive lottery prize while buying another ticket.

According to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery, an Upstate woman whose name was not released recently hit it big when she stopped by the Speedway on 2500 Poinsett Highway in Greenville to pick up a Powerball ticket. While buying her new ticket, she had a clerk check out an older ticket she had. Rather than collecting her prize there, she was told to go to the Lottery's Claims Center in Columbia to claim her winnings.

She eventually learned that her old ticket from the October 24 Powerball drawing matched four of the five white ball numbers plus the red Powerball called during the drawing — 18-23-35-45-56 and PB 16 — beating the 1 in over 913,000 odds to win $50,000. That prize then quadrupled to $200,000 thanks to the PowerPlay 4X multiplier.

When the lucky winner found out just how much she won, she sent a text to her husband to share the good news, who simply replied, "I love you." Even now, she still can't believe her luck, saying, "I'm still pinching myself."

The Speedway convenience store received a $2,000 commission for selling the claimed ticket.

