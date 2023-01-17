Strange Obituary Praises Man Who Killed His Wife, 5 Kids

An obituary for a Utah man suspected of killing his entire family as part of a murder-suicide plot included glowing statements, the New York Post reports.

The since-deleted post for the St. George News described Michael Haight, 42, as having "made it a point to spend quality time with each and every one of his children."

Haight reportedly shot and killed his wife, Tausha, 40; their three daughters, ages 17, 12 and 7; their two sons, ages 7 and 4; and his mother-in-law, Gail Earl, 78, on January 4, two weeks after he was served divorce papers on December 27, according to local authorities.

The St. George News obituary, however, made zero reference to the murder-suicide and instead described Haight has having "excelled at everything he did" and crediting him to achieving "the rank of Eagle Scout," as well as graduating high school as a "Sterling scholar in business."