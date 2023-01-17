Strange Obituary Praises Man Who Killed His Wife, 5 Kids
By Jason Hall
January 17, 2023
An obituary for a Utah man suspected of killing his entire family as part of a murder-suicide plot included glowing statements, the New York Post reports.
The since-deleted post for the St. George News described Michael Haight, 42, as having "made it a point to spend quality time with each and every one of his children."
Haight reportedly shot and killed his wife, Tausha, 40; their three daughters, ages 17, 12 and 7; their two sons, ages 7 and 4; and his mother-in-law, Gail Earl, 78, on January 4, two weeks after he was served divorce papers on December 27, according to local authorities.
The St. George News obituary, however, made zero reference to the murder-suicide and instead described Haight has having "excelled at everything he did" and crediting him to achieving "the rank of Eagle Scout," as well as graduating high school as a "Sterling scholar in business."
On Dec. 21, Tausha Haight filed for divorce from her husband Michael Haight.— David Gilbert (@daithaigilbert) January 5, 2023
On Dec. 27 he was served with divorce papers.
Yesterday, police in Utah found Tausha, her mother, and her five children all shot dead by their father, who then killed himself.https://t.co/QA1bIAu9bh pic.twitter.com/UNDG8X7rE8
“Each of these children were truly a cherished miracle to them,” the obituary said of the Haights' children. “Michael made it a point to spend quality time with each and every one of his children. Michael enjoyed making memories with the family.”
The since-deleted obituary also credited Haight for having "lived a life of service."
“Whether it was serving in the church or in the community, he was willing to help with whatever was needed,” the obit stated.
A GoFundMe launched online asking for donations for the family of Tausha Haight and Gail Earl features a photo of the Haight family in which Michael Haight appears to have been replaced by Jesus and makes zero mention of the suspected killer by name.