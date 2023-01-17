Stranger Steals Wisconsin Woman's Car While She Was Asleep In The Backseat

A New York man has been accused of taking a stranger's vehicle parked at a Wisconsin truck stop while a woman was sleeping in the backseat.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said they started to get calls from an adult woman on January 14 at 3:30 a.m. who said she was at a truck stop on CTH CS sleeping in the back seat of vehicle while her family went into the gas station. The woman than said an unknown man got into the car and began driving at high speeds. She did not know where they were going, and the man reportedly refused to release her from the vehicle.

A Columbia County Deputy saw the vehicle about half-an-hour later driving westbound on HWY 188 in West Point Township, according to authorities. The vehicle tried to elude deputies and troopers with the Wisconsin State Patrol. Authorities used tire deflation devices, but the driver continued fleeing. Eventually, the vehicle left the roadway, lost control and hit multiple objects along the roadway.

The woman was reportedly uninjured. The driver was taken into custody and identified as 51-year-old Kyle Wagner of New York. Police believe he was under the influence of a controlled substance at the time of the incident.