Texas University Blocks TikTok On Campus Wi-Fi Networks

The University of Texas at Austin has banned TikTok on campus wi-fi networks. The Texas Tribune reported that the ban is in response to Governor Greg Abbott's directive that requires all state agencies to remove the app from government-issued devices.

UT-Austin technology adviser Jeff Neyland wrote in an email to students on Tuesday, "The university is taking these important steps to eliminate risks to information contained in the university's network and to our critical infrastructure. As outlined in the governor's directive TikTok harvests cast amounts of data from its users' devices- including when, where and how they conduct internet activity- and offers this trove of potentially sensitive information to the Chinese government."

Jeff Graves, Chief Compliance Officer, wrote in an email, "If you have not yet removed TikTok from all such devices, please do so immediately. Further, do not install TikTok on any state-issued device." See the full email below: