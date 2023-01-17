This Is Colorado's Best Buffet
By Zuri Anderson
January 17, 2023
Why have a full-course meal when you can eat as much as you want in one sitting? That's the beauty of buffets, where you can enjoy different kinds of dishes at once. Even indecisive eaters can find something they like.
For those curious about these all-you-can-eat joints, Yelp found the top buffet in every state. According to writers, Colorado's best buffet is Chubby Cattle!
This isn't like your normal Chinese buffet. Touted at the world's first conveyor belt-based hot pot restaurant, you actually get to pick out seasonal ingredients to cook yourself in a simmering broth at the center of the table. Ingredients include seafood, vegetables, wagyu beef, handmade noodles, and much more.
Ashley M. talked about his experience at Chubby Cattle:
"My favorite sushi place in Colorado! I always sit at the counter for All You Can Eat because then you can get smaller bites rather than ordering full portions. I recently got the AYCE wagyu as well and UGH it's delicious. I think it is a great price for all of the amazing quality food you get! The staff is always nice, even when dealing with a guest that was in the wrong. They are also helpful if it's your first time. It's a small restaurant that fills up quickly, join the waitlist if you can!"
You can find Chubby Cattle at 2 Broadway in Denver.