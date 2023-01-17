This Is Florida's Best Buffet

Why have a full-course meal when you can eat as much as you want in one sitting? That's the beauty of buffets, where you can enjoy different kinds of dishes at once. Even indecisive eaters can find something they like.

For those curious about these all-you-can-eat joints, Yelp found the top buffet in every state. According to writers, Florida's best buffet is Mizumi Buffet & Sushi! This restaurant has been around since 2019, serving up all kinds of delicious eats from crab legs and salmon to steak tataki and, as the name suggests, sushi! Yelpers showed lots of love for the hibachi, as well.

Billy N. talked about his experience at Mizumi:

"Amazing in every sense of the word! Visiting the Miami area from Portland. We knew we wanted to treat our family out to a buffet for a dining experience that wasn't offered at home. And Mizumi exceeded our expectations! From the snow crab, to perfectly crafted sushi, to the self-serve gelato... everybody left happy and full! Thanks Mizumi, highly recommend!"

You can find Mizumi at 3207 NE 163rd St. in North Miami Beach.

Check out the full list on Yelp's blog.