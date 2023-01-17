This Is Washington's Best Buffet
By Zuri Anderson
January 17, 2023
Why have a full-course meal when you can eat as much as you want in one sitting? That's the beauty of buffets, where you can enjoy different kinds of dishes at once. Even indecisive eaters can find something they like.
For those curious about these all-you-can-eat joints, Yelp found the top buffet in every state. According to writers, Colorado's best buffet is Shaburina!
This restaurant serves "shabu shabu," a type of Japanese hotpot where you boil your ingredients in hot water before dipping them in sauces. This restaurant provides all kinds of premium meats for your hot pot, including wagyu brisket, two types of pork belly, beef chuck, and more. You can also pick out the sauces you want to go with your meal.
Selena L. talked about his experience at Shaburina:
"The meat is obviously served in great quality and when cooked, it almost melts in your mouth! There is a big self bar that offers you all kinds of toppings for your hot pot: from vegetables to mushrooms, plenty of fresh seafood, a variety of noodles and my favorite thing here, the SAUCE BAR! The sauce bar offers many different kinds of sauces and toppings like: crispy onion & garlic chips, different kind of chilis and peppers, etc. I love mixing in a bunch of stuff and making it spicy. The sukiyaki & spicy miso broth is a MUST. They also offer a complimentary soft serve after your meal so don't forget to get yours!"
You can find Shaburina at 2720 152nd Ave NE, Ste 130, in Redmond.