This Is Washington's Best Buffet

Why have a full-course meal when you can eat as much as you want in one sitting? That's the beauty of buffets, where you can enjoy different kinds of dishes at once. Even indecisive eaters can find something they like.

For those curious about these all-you-can-eat joints, Yelp found the top buffet in every state. According to writers, Colorado's best buffet is Shaburina!

This restaurant serves "shabu shabu," a type of Japanese hotpot where you boil your ingredients in hot water before dipping them in sauces. This restaurant provides all kinds of premium meats for your hot pot, including wagyu brisket, two types of pork belly, beef chuck, and more. You can also pick out the sauces you want to go with your meal.