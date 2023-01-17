TSA Discovers Huge Anti-Tank Weapon In Checked Luggage At Texas Airport

An anti-tank rifle was found inside checked luggage at the San Antonio International Airport on Monday (January 16), TSA announced.

TSA officers found and confiscated the 84 mm caliber weapon, a spokesperson told KENS5. The owner of the case did not declare any firearm to the airline, which prompted it to be confiscated. It's unclear where the passenger was flying to.

"We don't see that caliber of weapon very often, thank god," the TSA spokesperson said. This kind of weapon, the Carl Gustaf rifle, is one of the most portable anti-tank weapons.

Weapons experts told KENS5 the confiscated weapon "might actually contain a replica Carl Gustaf rifle or an inert display gun." Replica guns can be checked without declaring it to the airline, but they can't fly with these items that resemble explosives. It's unclear if it's allowed to fly with a fake anti-tank weapon of this kind.