Two Ohio Steakhouses Ranked Among The 'Best In America'

You don't always need a special occasion to enjoy a good steak. Sometimes, the occasion is the meal itself! There are a few steakhouses in Ohio that stand out for their exceptional service and quality ingredients. These steakhouses are not only ranked as the best in the state, but also the best in the entire country.

According to a list compiled by Tasting Table, the best steakhouses in Ohio are Urban Farmer in Cleveland, and Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse located throughout the state.

Here is what Tasting Table had to say about the best steakhouse in the entire state:

Urban Farmer:

"Urban Farmer believes in using local ingredients combined in innovative ways. Their Portland, Oregon location fuses a farmhouse aesthetic with a high-end steakhouse for a communal, sophisticated vibe that makes you feel right at home. Then there's the steak; sumptuous, grass and corn-fed local beef served with local wine and plenty of appetizing side dishes, like macaroni and cheese and fingerling potatoes."

Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse:

"Jeff Ruby's Precinct does steak right from the barrel-cut filet to the decadent steak Diane with rich mushrooms and cream. If you want a little extra flavor, get your cut of meat with some roasted garlic butter or horseradish sauce. You can also order it burrow-style with spice and fresh crawfish for a fun spin on the classic surf and turf."

For a continued list of the best steakhouses in all of America visit tastingtable.com.