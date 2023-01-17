Where To Sip Satisfying Mocktails In Phoenix For Dry January
By Ginny Reese
January 17, 2023
Dry January is here and people are looking for alternative fun drinks to enjoy.
Eater compiled a list of the best places in Phoenix to get mocktails. The website states, "Sure, some folks forgo booze in January after an indulgent New Year’s, but non-alcoholic cocktails have quickly become a popular option at bars for folks trying to cut back, designated driving, or maintaining sobriety. There’s even a trend toward nonalcoholic bars."
Here are five great places to get mocktails in Phoenix, according to Eater:
Garden Bar Phx
This place offers a few different mocktails, but the most impressive is a non-alcoholic take on an espresso martini, called a Nopresso Martini.
822 N 6th Avenue, Phoenix
Little Rituals
This place offers two low-alcohol cocktails and seven cocktails with no alcohol, like a virgin piña colada.
132 S Central Avenue 4th Floor, Phoenix
Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour
Try out the pink Miss Nightingale with hibiscus, sage, and cinnamon!
1 W Jefferson Street, Phoenix
Bar Bianco
This spot has something called Mariposa Milk, which has a floral Seedlip Garden non-alcoholic spirit and warm citrus-flavored Seedlip Spice spirit mixed with pistachio orgeat, lemon juice, and lime juice.
609 E Adams Street, Phoenix
Century Grand
Try out the Dr. Cottley's Experimental "Gin No. 7," which is prepared with non-alcoholic gin, non-alcoholic rhubarb amaro, peach, acacia honey, pineapple juice, lime, and lemon.
3626 E Indian School Road, Phoenix