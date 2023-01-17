Where To Sip Satisfying Mocktails In Phoenix For Dry January

By Ginny Reese

January 17, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Dry January is here and people are looking for alternative fun drinks to enjoy.

Eater compiled a list of the best places in Phoenix to get mocktails. The website states, "Sure, some folks forgo booze in January after an indulgent New Year’s, but non-alcoholic cocktails have quickly become a popular option at bars for folks trying to cut back, designated driving, or maintaining sobriety. There’s even a trend toward nonalcoholic bars."

Here are five great places to get mocktails in Phoenix, according to Eater:

Garden Bar Phx

This place offers a few different mocktails, but the most impressive is a non-alcoholic take on an espresso martini, called a Nopresso Martini.

822 N 6th Avenue, Phoenix

Little Rituals

This place offers two low-alcohol cocktails and seven cocktails with no alcohol, like a virgin piña colada.

132 S Central Avenue 4th Floor, Phoenix

Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour

Try out the pink Miss Nightingale with hibiscus, sage, and cinnamon!

1 W Jefferson Street, Phoenix

Bar Bianco

This spot has something called Mariposa Milk, which has a floral Seedlip Garden non-alcoholic spirit and warm citrus-flavored Seedlip Spice spirit mixed with pistachio orgeat, lemon juice, and lime juice.

609 E Adams Street, Phoenix

Century Grand

Try out the Dr. Cottley's Experimental "Gin No. 7," which is prepared with non-alcoholic gin, non-alcoholic rhubarb amaro, peach, acacia honey, pineapple juice, lime, and lemon.
3626 E Indian School Road, Phoenix

