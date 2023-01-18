Bojangles Launching New 'Hard Sweet Tea' In North Carolina

Bojangles is a staple in North Carolina, serving up its famous chicken and biscuits since its first opening its doors in Charlotte in 1977. Now, another one of its popular products is getting an upgrade that is sure to please many people around the Tar Heel State.

On Tuesday (January 17), Bojangles announced it is teaming up with Appalachian Mountain Brewery to create a new line of Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea, according to a news release. The restaurant's famous sweet tea will soon an extra kick for fans ages 21 and up to enjoy with the help of AMB's award-winning brewing. AMB, which opened its taproom in Boone in 2013, has won a Great American Beer Festival Gold Medal for its Boone Creek Blond Ale and Down South Lager.

AMB founder and brewmaster Nathan Kelischek spoke with WCNC about the collaboration.

"Bojangles sweet tea is a staple across the South and has earned its 'legendary' title," said Kelischek. "AMB has always been dedicated to making the highest quality craft beer and cider, and the same can be said for this authentic Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea. We are excited to continue to share our craft in innovative, new ways."

Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea will not be available any any restaurants and will instead be sold at independent retailers and chains around North and South Carolina, including Walmart, Food Lion, Lowes, Harris Teeter, Sheetz, Circle K, QT, Spinx and more. The tea will hit shelves in March in 12-pack, 12-ounce cans and individual 16-ounce cans.