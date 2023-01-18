Chicago Restaurant Giving Free Pizza To Anyone Who Answers This Question

Deep dish pizza is a Chicago staple. Despite the popularity of thick crust pizza, some residents prefer thin crust. Windy City staple Lou Malnati's is giving away free pizza to customers who answer one very important question: innie or outie? Contrary to popular belief, they are not referring to a belly button. According to ABC7, Lou Malnati's wants to know if customers like their pizza gooey in the middle, or crunchy on the outside.

The first 1,100 people to answer this question will receive not one, not two, but a four pack of pizza from Lou Malnati's. Those interested in voting can visit www.AreYouInnieOrOutie.com. ABC7 mentioned that this announcement arrives in tandem with Lou Malnati's thin crust pizza that is now available nationwide. Restaurant customers have been able to enjoy a thin crust Lou Malnati's pizza for 30 years, but now it will be available to enjoy countrywide.

"Chicagoans have been passionate about deep dish and thin crust pizza for years and have debated whether their favorite piece of the square-cut Thin Crust pizza is on the inside or outside. We thought it's time we invite the rest of America to choose their side as well," Lou Malnati's owner Marc Malnati shared with ABC7.