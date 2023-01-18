Coyote Sightings On The Rise In Texas; Residents Are 'A Little Nervous'
By Dani Medina
January 18, 2023
Have you spotted a coyote in your neighborhood recently?
Several Houston residents have reported coyote sightings and it's making them "a little nervous," FOX 26 reports. Last week, resident Chris Alan saw a coyote getting some sun at Memorial Park near downtown Houston.
"I was very surprised. Then, I was a little nervous when I started taking pictures of it. It was running around," Alan said. "He was sunning himself right there. You can see the tops of the downtown skyline from here. Which is crazy there is that kind of wildlife right here."
Critter One Owner Zach Vandermost said his company, which relocates nuisance animals, has been getting more and more calls about coyotes in the area.
"We're definitely (noticing) an uptick this year. As long as they're not causing a threat to humans or animals, we should leave them be. Generally, coyotes are doing their own thing. They're scavengers. They're not the type of animal to come and attack someone," Vandermost said. He added that the downtown Houston area "is a perfect environment for them" when you take the trees, burrows and trash into account. "There's more food than you can imagine," he said.
According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, here's what you should do if you spot a coyote:
- Do not feed coyotes! Keep pet food and water inside. Keep garbage securely stored, especially if it has to be put on the curb for collection; use tight-locking or bungee-cord-wrapped trashcans that are not easily opened.
- Keep compost piles securely covered; correct composting never includes animal matter like bones or fat, which can draw coyotes even more quickly that decomposing vegetable matter.
- Keep pets inside, confined securely in a kennel or covered exercise yard, or within the close presence of an adult.
- Walk pets on a leash and accompany them outside, especially at night.
- Do not feed wildlife on the ground; keep wild bird seed in feeders designed for birds elevated or hanging above ground, and clean up spilled seed from the ground; coyotes can either be drawn directly to the seed, or to the rodents drawn to the seed.
- Keep fruit trees fenced or pick up fruit that falls to the ground.
- Do not feed feral cats (domestics gone wild); this can encourage coyotes to prey on cats, as well as feed on cat food left out for them.
- Minimize clusters of shrubs, trees and other cover and food plants near buildings and children's play areas to avoid attracting rodents and small mammals that will in turn attract coyotes
- Use noise making and other scaring devices when coyotes are seen. Check with local authorities regarding noise and firearms ordinances. Portable air horns, motor vehicle horns, propane cannons, starter pistols, low-powered pellet guns, slingshots, and thrown rocks can be effective.