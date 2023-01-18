Coyote Sightings On The Rise In Texas; Residents Are 'A Little Nervous'

Have you spotted a coyote in your neighborhood recently?

Several Houston residents have reported coyote sightings and it's making them "a little nervous," FOX 26 reports. Last week, resident Chris Alan saw a coyote getting some sun at Memorial Park near downtown Houston.

"I was very surprised. Then, I was a little nervous when I started taking pictures of it. It was running around," Alan said. "He was sunning himself right there. You can see the tops of the downtown skyline from here. Which is crazy there is that kind of wildlife right here."

Critter One Owner Zach Vandermost said his company, which relocates nuisance animals, has been getting more and more calls about coyotes in the area.

"We're definitely (noticing) an uptick this year. As long as they're not causing a threat to humans or animals, we should leave them be. Generally, coyotes are doing their own thing. They're scavengers. They're not the type of animal to come and attack someone," Vandermost said. He added that the downtown Houston area "is a perfect environment for them" when you take the trees, burrows and trash into account. "There's more food than you can imagine," he said.

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, here's what you should do if you spot a coyote: