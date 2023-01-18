Death Row Inmate Winds Up Choking To Death In Cell Before Execution

A Japanese woman on death row died while awaiting execution.

Miyuki Ueta, 49, who was convicted in the 2009 killings and robberies of two men, choked to death while eating prison food in her cell at Hiroshima Detention Center last Saturday (January 14), according to the Japan Times (h/t the New York Post).

The incident took place at around 4:20 p.m. local time. Ueta reportedly lost consciousness while eating and was rushed to a hospital, where she was confirmed dead at around 6:55 p.m., according to the Justice Ministry.

Ueta was reportedly taking medication for multiple illnesses at the time of her death and had previously collapsed during a meal last Tuesday (January 10). The Hiroshima Detention Center currently has 105 inmates on death row following Ueta's death.