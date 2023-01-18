Dua Lipa Announced As Co-Chair Of Met Gala Alongside All-Star Line-Up
By Lavender Alexandria
January 18, 2023
The Met Gala has announced this year's line-up of co-chairs and among the list is pop superstar Dua Lipa. The yearly event, whose 2023 edition takes place on May 1st is one of the biggest events in the fashion calendar and often attracts dozens of high-profile celebrity names who occasionally go all out with their outfits.
Dua Lipa is just one of five co-chairs that run the gambit of pop culture. Included is Emmy award-winning actress and screenwriter Michaela Coel, four-time Oscar nominee Penelope Cruz, recently retired tennis great Roger Federer, and Met Gala regular, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Dua Lipa brings three Grammy wins and a string of hit songs dating back to 2017 to add to the already impressive group.
Penélope Cruz, @MichaelaCoel, @rogerfederer, and @DUALIPA are this year’s #MetGala co-chairs! https://t.co/dZyD27ioIA pic.twitter.com/iP01c4NZ5C— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) January 18, 2023
In addition to the announcement of the co-chairs, the theme of this year's Met Gala was also confirmed, a tribute to fashion icon and longtime Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld. Lagerfeld passed away in February of 2019 and his death came as a shock to the fashion world with hundreds of tributes to his work and legacy pouring out in the days following the announcement. The exhibition accompanying the Gala is titled "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and is set to feature over 150 looks from the legendary designer spanning his entire lifetime.