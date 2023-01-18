Dua Lipa Announced As Co-Chair Of Met Gala Alongside All-Star Line-Up

The Met Gala has announced this year's line-up of co-chairs and among the list is pop superstar Dua Lipa. The yearly event, whose 2023 edition takes place on May 1st is one of the biggest events in the fashion calendar and often attracts dozens of high-profile celebrity names who occasionally go all out with their outfits.

Dua Lipa is just one of five co-chairs that run the gambit of pop culture. Included is Emmy award-winning actress and screenwriter Michaela Coel, four-time Oscar nominee Penelope Cruz, recently retired tennis great Roger Federer, and Met Gala regular, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Dua Lipa brings three Grammy wins and a string of hit songs dating back to 2017 to add to the already impressive group.