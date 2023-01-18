'Dumbfounded': Arizona Woman's License Put On Hold For 23-Year-Old Ticket

One Arizona woman got married in October and has been eager to put her new name on everything, including her driver's license. But she was shocked to find out her license had been put on hold for a 23-year-old ticket from the state of Texas.

AZ Family reported that Reba Petters went to the Arizona Motor Vehicles Division to make the name change, but instead she was disappointed. Petters said, "She was like 'Um. I'm sorry. We can't do it.' I'm like, 'I'm sorry too. Why not?' She says, 'Because there is a hold on your license from Texas.'"

The hold was from Culberson County in July of 2000. The state claims a Failing to Appear violation. Petters said she was told it was for a window tint violation, but she's never received a ticket for a window tint from any law enforcement. She even had to look up Culberson County to see where it was located.

She said, "That's why I'm so dumbfounded. Like, where did this come from?"

Petters said a court officer said that she could travel to Texas to face the judge or she could plead guilt and pay the $289 fine. If not, she could be issued a warrant for her arrest.

The crazy part is that the court officer told her the fine had already been paid by someone else years ago. Petters thinks her license may have been mixed up with someone else's. She said, "It's causing me a lot of stress. It really is. I'm a law-abiding citizen, and I want to be treated as such."