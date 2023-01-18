Florida Signee Wants Release After NIL Deal Falls Apart: Report

By Jason Hall

January 18, 2023

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 25 Florida at Florida State
Photo: Getty Images

Five-star quarterback prospect Jaden Rashada reportedly requested a release from his national letter of intent with the University of Florida Tuesday (January 18) night after a $13 million name, image and likeness endorsement deal fell apart, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Associated Press.

The source spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity as neither side has publicly acknowledged the reported request.

Rashada failed to enroll early at the University of Florida last week, which led to speculation regarding his future with the program. The four-star prospect had previously flipped his commitment from Miami to Florida in mid-November before officially signing with the program on December 21.

The source claims that Rashada's future at UF was contingent on a four-year, $13 million NIL deal he signed with the Gator Collective, an independent fundraising arm that pays student-athletes endorsement money in all sports. The group, however, terminated its binding agreement with Rashada, which has led to the quarterback's absence and uncertain future in Gainesville.

Rashada's representatives could reportedly file a lawsuit against the Gator Collective and possibly the UF athletic department in relation to the failed deal, according to the AP.

Rashada was rated as a five-star prospect by 247Sports and a consensus four-star prospect by On3.com, ranking as the No. 7 quarterback, No. 6 player from the state of California and No. 64 overall prospect for the 2023 national recruiting cycle.﻿

