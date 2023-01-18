Here's The Most Gorgeous Waterfall In Kentucky

It may be winter but that doesn't mean that you can't get out and enjoy all that nature has to offer. That includes some gorgeous waterfalls.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most gorgeous waterfalls in each state. The website states, "Can a bucket list have 50 entries? Your's may soon have a few more after you check out these top beauties all around the country."

According to the list, the most gorgeous waterfall in Kentucky is Cumberland Falls. RD explains what makes this waterfall so special:

"This 125 foot-wide curtain of water falls over 60 feet in southern Kentucky. Easily accessible by a short walk, the falls are also viewed from trails around Cumberland Falls State Park. The spot is most famous for its monthly “moonbow,” a rare phenomenon that occurs when the full moon reflects off water droplets on a clear night. This is one of the few locations in North America where the phenomenon reliably occurs. Check with Kentucky State Parks for dates and times to view the lunar rainbow. Here are more bizarre natural phenomena, explained."

Check out the full list of each state's most gorgeous waterfalls on RD's website.