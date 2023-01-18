Here's The Most Gorgeous Waterfall In Nevada

It may be winter but that doesn't mean that you can't get out and enjoy all that nature has to offer. That includes some gorgeous waterfalls.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most gorgeous waterfalls in each state. The website states, "Can a bucket list have 50 entries? Your's may soon have a few more after you check out these top beauties all around the country."

According to the list, the most gorgeous waterfall in Nevada is Hunter Creek Falls. RD explains what makes this waterfall so special:

"You might not expect to trek a muddy trail to Hunter Creek Falls in dry Nevada—but get those hiking boots ready. And be prepared for stark changes in temperature. The moderate three-mile trek near Reno puts you in the sun for most of the way, then cools you off as you enter the woods near the falls. After several water crossings, you’ll reach the waterfall, and the lovely forest setting will have you wondering if you’ve been transported to another world! If you visit in winter, don’t be surprised to find the area snow-covered, when the fall turns into an other-worldly ice sculpture. Here are more surprising places you’d never believe it’s snowed."

Check out the full list of each state's most gorgeous waterfalls on RD's website.