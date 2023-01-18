Here's The Most Gorgeous Waterfall In Texas

It may be winter but that doesn't mean that you can't get out and enjoy all that nature has to offer. That includes some gorgeous waterfalls.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the most gorgeous waterfalls in each state. The website states, "Can a bucket list have 50 entries? Your's may soon have a few more after you check out these top beauties all around the country."

According to the list, the most gorgeous waterfall in Texas is Hamilton Pool. RD explains what makes this waterfall so special:

"The water of this amazing natural pool and waterfall is impossibly blue and inviting. The pool is actually a collapsed grotto, and the 50-foot falls result as Hamilton Creek spills over the limestone ledge. You’ll need to make a reservation to visit the park. Swimming is allowed year-round, when rainfall and bacteria levels are appropriate. You can also hike the area and even walk behind the falls themselves. Check out more of America’s most beautiful places to visit in the spring."

Check out the full list of each state's most gorgeous waterfalls on RD's website.