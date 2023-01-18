Is It Illegal To Ride In The Back Of A Pickup Truck In Texas?

If you grew up in Texas you have likely ridden in the back of a pickup truck at some point. Whether you were joy riding on a summer day or drying off after a dip in the creek, you've probably hopped in the back of a truck without even thinking about it.

But is it legal?

The CW 33 reported that Texas law does not forbid anyone over the age of 18 from sitting in the bed of a truck. However, drivers caught with minors in the back can be fined anywhere from $25 to $200.

There are a few exceptions to that rule. Texas law states:

operating or towing the vehicle in a parade or in an emergency;

operating the vehicle to transport farmworkers from one field to another field on a farm-to-market road, ranch-to-market road, or county road outside a municipality;

operating the vehicle on a beach;

operating a vehicle that is the only vehicle owned or operated by the members of a household; or

operating the vehicle in a hayride permitted by the governing body of or a law enforcement agency of each county or municipality in which the hayride will occur.

While riding in the bed of a pickup truck is not illegal for adults, traveling without a seatbelt at any time is dangerous and is never recommended.