Kim Kardashian Does Hilarious Essex Girl Makeup Tutorial On TikTok
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 18, 2023
Kim Kardashian is getting in on one of the latest TikTok trends. The Kardashians star took to her joint TikTok account with daughter North West to try her hand at the "Essex girl makeup tutorial" which shows people doing their making like a chav, which is a British stereotype. Urban Dictionary crudely defines a chav as someone who wears "massive hoop earrings, sh--loads of foundation (the oranger the better)."
Kim definitely rose to the challenge and slapped on tons of foundation to make her skin look overly tan and completed the look with thick eyebrows, thick lashes, and pale lips.
To show off the final product, Kim dramatically chewed gum to give the look some character. This is the latest video posted to Kim and North's joint TikTok. The mother-daughter duo made headlines a few weeks ago after Kim helped North transform into her father Kanye West. The video shows North as Kanye and Kim wearing large sunglasses as they lip sync to a sped-up version of the rapper's hit song "Bound 2."
Last week, it was reported that Kanye married one of his Yeezy designers, Bianca Censori, in an unofficial, private ceremony. A source told Page Six that Kanye's former wife and mother of his four children was not happy with the development. "Kim hates her," said the source adding that the SKIMS founder has "long despised Censori for no obvious reason." Kanye's private wedding ceremony with Censori came just two months after his divorce from Kim was finalized at the end of 2022.