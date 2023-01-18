Kim Kardashian Does Hilarious Essex Girl Makeup Tutorial On TikTok

Kim Kardashian is getting in on one of the latest TikTok trends. The Kardashians star took to her joint TikTok account with daughter North West to try her hand at the "Essex girl makeup tutorial" which shows people doing their making like a chav, which is a British stereotype. Urban Dictionary crudely defines a chav as someone who wears "massive hoop earrings, sh--loads of foundation (the oranger the better)."

Kim definitely rose to the challenge and slapped on tons of foundation to make her skin look overly tan and completed the look with thick eyebrows, thick lashes, and pale lips.