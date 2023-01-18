'Odor Nuisance': See Why This Texas Town Is So Smelly

If you live in Texas City you may be asking yourself why it's so smelly. Click 2 Houston reported that firefighters are currently in the city monitoring the air quality to ensure residents are safe.

Marathon Oil has had a "small release of oil" and it's causing a smelly odor within the city, according to officials with Texas City Emergency Management.

Texas City Emergency Management said on Wednesday that there are no readings outside of normal levels and right now, the incident is considered an "odor nuisance." They also said that the wind carried the odor, which led to the warning being put out.

Texas City Emergency Management wrote on Twitter:

"Marathon Oil has had a small release of oil and it is causing an odor within the city. Fire dept is currently on scene monitoring air quality. There are no readings outside of normal levels. This incident is currently an odor nuisance. OEM and Fire will continue to monitor."