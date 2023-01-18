Plane Forced To Make Emergency Landing After Engine Fails Over The Ocean

By Bill Galluccio

January 18, 2023

First Repatriation Flight To Bring Back Australians Stranded Overseas Arrives In Darwin
Photo: Getty Images

A Qantas Airlines pilot is being praised for safely landing a Boeing 737 after one of its engines failed. Qantas Flight 144 was traveling from Aukland, New Zealand, to Sydney, Australia, when passengers heard a loud bang while flying over the Pacific Ocean.

The pilot issued a mayday call as the plane lost speed and altitude.

The plane was about an hour from Sydney, and the pilot continued on course and managed to safely land on a single engine. Officials said that after making the initial mayday call, the pilot downgraded it to a PAN or possible assistance needed.

Passengers knew there was an issue with the plane but did not realize how serious the problem was.

"It was just like a little bit of a bang, and then a little bit of turbulence, and that's it," Sandika McAuley told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. "We just thought, OK, this is a bit weird."

Many passengers didn't realize the severity of the situation until after the plane had landed.

"There were a few gasps when they told us when we were back on the runway, but by then, we had already landed. Even then, they told us that it had been a slight malfunction," Colin Schmidt told reporters who had gathered at the airport.

Qantas said that engineers were inspecting the plane to determine what caused the engine to fail.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.