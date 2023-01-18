See Where 'Drive Friendly-The Texas Way' Slogan Came From

"Drive Friendly- the Texas Way" can be seen on signs all across Texas. But have you ever wondered where the slogan came from?

The CW 33 reported that the slogan became official in June of 1973 after then Governor Dolph Briscoe approved its adoption. A Texas House of Representatives resolution from that time states, "The slogan ‘Drive Friendly,’ first developed by the Governor’s Committee on Traffic Safety, has become widely known, not only in Texas but also in other states and internationally, and [it] is accepted by the public as the slogan for the traffic safety program of the State of Texas."

Briscoe was a key player in a lot of state highway legislation, including the Colson-Briscoe farm-to-market road system that connects rural areas to bigger highways. The implementation of the "Drive Friendly" signs isn't to Briscoe's credit alone, but it remains a visible reminder of the impact he had on Texas' roadways.

Some people aren't convinced the signs are accurate, though. One Twitter user joked, "I love the irony of the Texas welcome sign... like Texans aren't the most aggressive drivers in the country."

The signs, though well-intentioned, may not be doing much for Texas' traffic safety. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, 2021 was the second-deadliest year on the roads for the state, falling only behind 1981's total of 4,701 fatalities.