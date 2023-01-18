Suspect Who Allegedly Tried To Abduct Barista Through Drive-Thru Arrested

Authorities in Washington state have arrested a suspect accused of trying to abduct a barista through a drive-thru window. Earlier in the week, the Auburn Police Department released surveillance camera footage showing the suspect grabbing the barista by the arm as she handed him his change.

He attempted to secure her with a looped zip tie device, but she managed to pull away.

When announcing the arrest on Twitter, the department noted the "overwhelming support from the community."

Auburn Police Department spokesperson Colby Crossley told ABC News they received numerous tips about the suspect his "Chevrolet" tattoo.

"Multiple people called in saying they knew the person and were able to give a name," Crossley said. "Obviously, we had such great evidence."

He also said that detectives found evidence in his truck "linking him to the crime."

The department has not released the identity of the suspect. Crossley said investigators are trying to determine if the suspect and the victim knew each other.

"That's part of the investigation," Crossley said.