This Is The Quirkiest City In Florida

If you ask anyone about the strangest places they've been, it could be a major city or an under-the-radar town. But weird doesn't mean bad! In fact, it can lead to unique and exhilarating experiences you'll never forget. These traditions and activities may even become the key things attracting tourists.

For those curious about kooky places to visit, Reader's Digest found the quirkiest city in every state. Writers named a popular destination as Florida's quirkiest city: Key West!

This coastal city is home to all kinds of underwater excursions, neat architecture, bright beaches, wild chickens (yes, chickens), and of course, off-the-wall celebrations you won't find anywhere else in the country. Here's why it was chosen:

"You’d be hard-pressed to find quirkier than the Fantasy Fest in Key West, where your imagination is the only limitation. The ten-day extravaganza features off-the-wall performers, costumes, music, and more. Key West is definitely not your typical town and this is not your typical parade."