This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Louisiana

People in the South know a thing or two about biscuits, whether you have a go-to diner that serves them alongside homemade jams and apple butter or you have a recipe that has been passed down for generations that your family swears by.

Cheapism looked at restaurants around the country serving up biscuits to determine which should land in the biscuit hall of fame, compiling a list of the top spot in each state. According to the site:

"From the Pacific Northwest to the South, people revere biscuit recipes, only tweaking them when absolutely necessary. In this big old biscuity world of ours there are just so many options out there."

So which restaurant serves the best biscuits in Louisiana?

GW Fins

New Orleans' GW Fins has earned praise for its seafood since it first opened in 2001, but its biscuits are also a favorite for many people who come by this fine dining restaurant.

GW Fins is located at 808 Bienville Street in New Orleans.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"When it comes to baking in a city like New Orleans, there are about 200 different directions to turn your head at once. Perhaps it's fitting then, that the best biscuits in Louisiana might be found at one of The Big Easy's premiere seafood restaurants. Despite the acclaim that fish has received here, the simple fact remains that many people are here for the very first thing that hits the table: biscuits. 'I'd come back for the biscuits alone' might as well go on the GW Fins family crest, and the recipe has been replicated in countless cooking magazines. If you're in New Orleans, stop in and experience the hype."

