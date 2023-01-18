This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In South Carolina
By Sarah Tate
January 18, 2023
People in the South know a thing or two about biscuits, whether you have a go-to diner that serves them alongside homemade jams and apple butter or you have a recipe that has been passed down for generations that your family swears by.
Cheapism looked at restaurants around the country serving up biscuits to determine which should land in the biscuit hall of fame, compiling a list of the top spot in each state. According to the site:
"From the Pacific Northwest to the South, people revere biscuit recipes, only tweaking them when absolutely necessary. In this big old biscuity world of ours there are just so many options out there."
So which restaurant serves the best biscuits in South Carolina?
Vicious Biscuit
Mount Pleasant's Vicious Biscuit has plenty of options to try its namesake, from the spicy, fried chicken-filled Flame Thrower to the Tex-Mex style Ranchero to build-your-own biscuits just how you like them!
Vicious Biscuit has multiple locations around South Carolina as well as North Carolina. Find your nearest one by checking out the website.
Here's what Cheapism had to say:
"The first thing you'll notice about a biscuit at Vicious Biscuit is the flakiness — from there, it's a tossup. Maybe your eyes will dart to the monstrously delicious ingredients spilling out (like crispy fried chicken, shrimp and grits, or Thai chili slaw), or maybe they'll fixate on the differences in color between the crispy, flaky, outer layer and the soft, lighter inside. No matter what you notice first, the best part is still ahead of you: the first bite."
