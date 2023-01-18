Ukraine's Interior Minister Killed In Helicopter Crash Near Kindergarten

At least 14 people were killed and over two dozen injured when a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday (January 18). One of the deceased was Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky.

"At the time of the tragedy, children and employees of the institution were in the kindergarten. At this point, everyone was evacuated," Oleksii Kuleba, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

Monastyrsky's deputy, Yevhen Yenin, and Yurii Lubkovych, the state secretary, were also killed in the crash. At least one child was also among those killed. Officials said that 25 others, including 11 children, were taken to the hospital for treatment.

"Tragedy far from the frontline, in Brovary. My condolences to relatives of the victims, especially children. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured. Denys Monastyrskyi and Yevhenii Yenin were close colleagues & friends of mine, true Ukrainian patriots. Huge loss for all of us." Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter.

Investigators have not determined what caused the helicopter to crash and have not ruled out any possibilities.