Warrants Reveal What Cops Were Searching For In Bryan Kohberger's Apartment

A court in Washington state unsealed the search warrants issued to detectives to search the apartment and office of Bryan Kohberger.

Kohberger is currently jailed and awaiting trial on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary after allegedly stabbing University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin to death in their off-campus house.

The search warrant details the probable cause for the search and what detectives were looking for during the search.

In the warrant, Assistant Chief of the Washington University Police Department, Dawn Daniels, noted that DNA evidence found on a knife sheath left at the crime scene was a match for Kohberger but asked the court not to consider that when issuing the warrant.

The warrant included a detailed statement from Moscow Sergeant Dustin Blaker with more information about what led to the arrest of Kohberger and why authorities believed he was responsible for the killings. In addition, he provided details on how investigators tracked Kohberger's movements using his cell phone location data in the weeks leading up to the crime.

Baker said that investigators were looking for more evidence linking him to the crime, including blood or other bodily fluids and trace DNA evidence. He noted they were also looking for animal hairs that may have come from Gonglave's dog, which was unharmed. They were also looking for any digital or physical photographs of the victims or their off-campus house that may have been used in planning the attack.

He also said they were looking for shoes with "diamond pattern soles" that matched shoeprints left at the crime scene, along with dark clothing and a black mask he was wearing when he was spotted by one of the surviving roommates.

The document did not detail what evidence detectives found during the search.