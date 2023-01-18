Winning Powerball Ticket Sold Somewhere In Texas & Cash Is Up For Grabs

One lucky Texas resident could be $1 million richer — all they have to do is claim their winning lottery ticket!

A winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million from Monday (January 16) night's drawing was sold in Austin, the Texas Lottery announced. It was purchased at Muchos 3 at 3201 N. Lamar Blvd. in Austin.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five white ball numbers (4-14-33-39-61), but not the red Powerball number (3). The Power Play was also 3, but the player didn't choose to up their dollar amount.

In Texas, nobody won the next prize tier of $50,00, but at least 32 people won $100. Overall, over 43,000 Texans won at least $4.

If this is your winning ticket, you have 180 days from the draw date to claim your ticket before it expires.

The next Powerball drawing will be held on Wednesday and the jackpot is a whopping $439 million, with an estimated cash value of $237.3 million.

Last week, a Texas resident won $50,000 in January 11's Powerball drawing. Two more people also claimed winning lottery tickets worth $4 million in total.