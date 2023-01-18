Woman And Her 2 Sons Froze To Death After Wandering Streets For 3 Days

A Michigan woman and her two sons froze to death after wandering the streets of Pontiac, Michigan, for nearly three days. Authorities said that Monica Latrice Cannady, 35, her two sons, Malik Milton, 3, and Kyle Milton, 9, and her ten-year-old daughter spent the night sleeping in a field as temperatures dropped below freezing.

When Cannady's daughter woke up, she found her mother and siblings unresponsive. She then went to a nearby house, asking for help. By the time first responders arrived, Cannady and her two sons had passed away due to hypothermia.

The young girl was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the deaths were "accidental-slash-preventable." He said the Cannady had been acting paranoid and believed that she was being tracked by microchips in her phone.

"The woman, the mom, was having a mental health crisis. She believed someone was trying to kill her, and everyone was in on it, including the police," Bouchard said during a press conference.

Bouchard said that more could have been done to prevent the tragedy, citing reports that people were seen outside without proper winter attire. He also said that her family tried to get her to seek mental health but were unsuccessful.

"This is a horrific tragedy that could be prevented by a society wide-community approach to mental health challenges," Bouchard said. "We all have to communicate more, support each other more and ensure that people don't fall through the cracks."